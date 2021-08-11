Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty close flat; Tata Steel surges 4%

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower Wednesday in a volatile session. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 28 points lower at 54,525 and the Nifty index closed 2.15 points higher at 16,282. Broader markets recovered much of their intraday losses. Small caps were down 0.70 percent whereas midcaps were down 0.12 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IOC, NTPC, and Power Grid rose over 2 to 4 percent and were the top gainers. Whereas, stocks like Shree Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, and ICICI Bank were the top losers.

Among Nifty's sectoral gauges, Nifty Pharma was down nearly 1.5 percent lower and Nifty Bank closed 0.63 percent lower. Other financial indices closed in the red as well, except Nifty PSU Bank that surged half a percent. However, Nifty Metal closed over 3 percent higher and Nifty Realty surged 0.27 percent. Nifty Oil & Gas also closed over 1 percent higher.