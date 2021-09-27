Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty close flat amid volatility, IT stocks plunge

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed flat Monday but managed to scale record highs, amid volatility as the indices tracked cautious gains across other Asian markets.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 60,077 , as it rose 30 points and the Nifty50 index closed 2 points higher at 17,855. The broader markets also closed flat with smallcaps closing 0.14 percent down.

Among the 50 stocks on Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Tata Motors, Hero MotorCorp, and ONGC lead the gains, as each scrip rose over 2.5 to 6.5 percent higher. Leading the losses were HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Divi's Lab, and Bajaj Finserv.

Among sectors on NSE, a strong rally was seen in auto, media, realty indices, whereas financial services, metal, and private banks closed flat. Nifty Bank rose 340 points to close at a record closing high of 38,171.

Nifty IT witnessed selling as the index slipped nearly 3 percent. Nifty FMCG, Pharma, and healthcare index were down almost 1 percent.