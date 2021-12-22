Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty close 1% higher; Tata Motors, Zee in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed over 1 percent higher Wednesday led by pharma and metal stocks. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 56,930, as it rose 600 points and the Nifty50 index surged 185 points to end at 16,955. The market breadth favours the advances with the advance-decline ratio at 7:2.

The broader markets supported the rally as both mid-caps and small-caps surged 1.55 and 2 percent, respectively. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Bank, Auto, Media, and Healthcare indices surged over 1 percent. Nifty Pharma, Metal, Realty indices surged 2 percent.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Divi's Lab, Eicher Motors, and Bajaj Finance led the gains, as each scrip rose over 3 to 4 percent. Leading the losses were SBI Life, Wipro, Grasim, Adani Ports, and Nestle India.