Closing Bell: Sensex ends 435 points lower, Nifty settles at 14,500; RIL, HDFC twins drag, PSU Banks gain Updated : May 04, 2021 03:55:35 IST The Sensex ended 435 points lower at 48,283 and the Nifty lost 127 points to settle at 14,507. Both small-caps and mid-caps traded in red for the day, losing 0.6 and 0.3 percent, respectively. Market breadth favours declines and the advance-decline ratio is 2:3. Published : May 04, 2021 03:34 PM IST