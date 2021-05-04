  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 435 points lower, Nifty settles at 14,500; RIL, HDFC twins drag, PSU Banks gain

Updated : May 04, 2021 03:55:35 IST

The Sensex ended 435 points lower at 48,283 and the Nifty lost 127 points to settle at 14,507.
Both small-caps and mid-caps traded in red for the day, losing 0.6 and 0.3 percent, respectively.
Market breadth favours declines and the advance-decline ratio is 2:3.
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 435 points lower, Nifty settles at 14,500; RIL, HDFC twins drag, PSU Banks gain
Published : May 04, 2021 03:34 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps to Rs136.75crore

Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps to Rs136.75crore

UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

Startup Street: How 1mg is meeting increasing demand for medicines and testing

Startup Street: How 1mg is meeting increasing demand for medicines and testing

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement