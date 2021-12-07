Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 885 points, Nifty at 17,170; Hindalco, Tata Steel in focus

The frontline indices gained 1-2 percent Tuesday, rebounding from yesterday’s fall as financial and metal stocks pulled the benchmarks in the green. The stocks recovered ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 57,633, as it rose 885 points and the Nifty50 index surged 265 points to end at 17,176. The broader markets supported the rally as both mid-caps and small-caps surged a percent higher.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Metal closed the day 3 percent higher. Financials contributed handsomely to the rally, with Nifty Bank rising 2.5 percent and Nifty Financial Services up over 2.2 percent. Nifty PSU Banks were also u over 2 percent.

45 of 50 Nifty stocks closed in the green. The 5 stocks that could not participate in the rally are Britannia, Cipla, Divi’s Lab, Asian Paints, and IOC. The top 5 best-performing stocks on the Nifty50 index are Hindalco, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors.

Unlock-theme stocks (Delta Corp, IndiGo, Indian Hotels, PVR) moved sharply higher. And Vodafone Idea fell over 5 percent after it came out of the futures & options ban. Tracking the Maharashtra government’s decision to cut testing prices, diagnostic stocks slipped. Regardless, the market breadth was in the favour of advances, with 7 stocks rising for every 2 that fell.

Plus, BSE companies were able to regain yesterday’s market cap loss, the market cap is up over Rs 3 lakh crore today.

Globally, Asian shares also staged a recovery on receding worries about the impact of the Omicron variant while Chinese markets were supported by the central bank easing monetary policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 1 percent and was on course for its biggest jump in two months. Overnight, Wall Street indices rose over 1 percent.

Oil prices ticked over 2 percent higher Tuesday, with US oil rising to $71.42 and Brent crude surging to $74.85. Gold prices were steady at $1,780 per ounce on expectations US consumer price data due later this week will show inflation quickening.

(With inputs from Reuters)