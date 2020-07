Market

Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 466 points, Nifty above 10,750; M&M, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Updated : July 06, 2020 03:38 PM IST

The Sensex ended 466 points higher at 36,487 while the Nifty rose 156 points to settle at 10,764.

Index heavyweights RIL, DFC Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance and M&M contributed the most to the indices.