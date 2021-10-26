Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 380 points, Nifty at 18,260; midcaps outperform

Indian share markets broke the rut Tuesday and closed almost half a percent higher amid broad-based buying across the sectors and positive global cues. The market breadth favoured advances during the session with three stocks rising for every one that declined.

The Sensex rounded up over 380 points higher at 61,350 and the Nifty50 surged 140 points to end at 18,268. The broader markets supported the rally as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied higher, with midcaps surging almost 2 percent and smallcaps rising over 2.5 percent.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, SBI Life, Nestle India, and Titan led the gains, as each scrip rose over 3 to 6 percent. Leading the losses were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, NTPC, and TCS.

Among sectors on NSE, a strong rally was seen in media, metal, realty, and consumer durable indices. Nifty Realty surged almost 4 percent, Nifty Metal was up almost 3 percent, and Nifty Media surged over 2.5 percent. Nifty PSU Banks index and Nifty FMCG surged 1 percent. Nifty Auto ended 2 percent higher.

Globally, record-high world stocks slowed their charge and were mixed after Wall Street surged to record highs overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.16 percent. Japan's Nikkei rallied 2 percent, and Hong Kong declined slightly.

Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were creeping up over half a percent higher with Dow futures up over 100 points after closing at record high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index surged over half a percent as positive earnings offered a tailwind to the global markets.

Over in commodities, oil prices were falling with US Oil down half a percent and Brent declining to $85.66. The prices were seemingly taking a breather after the latest charge on Monday.

With inputs from Reuters