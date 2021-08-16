Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 145 points, Nifty above 16,500; broader markets underperform

The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs on Monday led by gains in metals and FMCG stocks. Reliance Industries led the rally today as it surged over 2 percent after a report suggested Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks to acquire a stake in its oil refining business.

The Sensex jumped 145 points higher to close at 55,582 and the Nifty50 index closed 34 points to close at 16,563.05. The broader markets underperformed the benchmarks, with mid-caps and small-caps closing 0.35 percent and 0.80 percent lower, respectively. Simultaneously, market breadth favours declines.

On the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, M&M, Britannia, and IOC were the top gainers; with each scrip gaining between 2-3 percent. Whereas Maruti, Shree Cement, Eicher Motors, Power Grid, and Bajaj Auto were the top losers with each scrip losing between 2-2.5 percent.

Among Nifty's sectoral gauges, Nifty Metal surged over 1 percent, and Nifty Oil & Gas closed nearly a percent higher. Some buying was seen in Nifty Financial Services, FMCG, and Healthcare indexes. However, Nifty PSU Bank saw a drop of over 1 percent and Nifty Media dropped over 1.5 percent. Nifty Auto also closed nearly 1 percent lower for the day. Nifty Bank, IT, and Consumer Durables also witnessed selling.

Tata Steel continued to gain momentum on the backs of strong management comments after it reported first-quarter earnings. Its stocks rose 2.5 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,498.45. The stock has surged over 130 percent YTD.

Apollo Hospitals also surged over 7 percent to hit a 52-week high after it reported a healthy set of earnings on Monday. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 489 crore in Q1 FY22, against a net loss of Rs 208 crore a year ago.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.