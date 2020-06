Indian shares extended gains to end higher for the sixth session on Wednesday and the Nifty crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since March 13, as Asia’s third-largest economy gradually comes out of COVID-19 lockdowns and risk appetite picks up in global markets.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India surged past 200,000 as of Wednesday, with the growth rate of new infections showing no sign of slowing.

The Sensex ended 284 points higher at 34,109 while the Nifty rose 82 points to settle at 10,061. Market breadth was in favour of advances with the advance-decline ratio at 5:2

On the Nifty50 index, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, SBI, and ONGC were the top gainers, while Zee, NTPC, Bharti Infratel, Wipro, and IndusInd Bank led the losses.

All sectors except Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were in the green for the day. Nifty PSU Bank surged 5 percent while Nifty Realty rose 3 percent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services were also up around 2 percent each. However, Nifty IT lost around 0.3 percent for the day.

Among individual stocks, InterGlobe Aviation also added 8 percent a day after it reported better-than-expected earnings despite nationwide lockdown and rise in costs.

M&M was the top gainer on both indices, up over 5 percent after the company announced fundraising plans.