Closing Bell: Sensex gains 600 points, Nifty above 15,800; Metal, realty, IT stocks rally

The Share price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) dropped 2.27 percent Thursday after the FMCG major reported a 9.6 percent jump in its net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. It reported a net profit of Rs 2,061 crore as against Rs 1,881 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The numbers were in line with CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates.