Closing Bell: Sensex gains 600 points, Nifty above 15,800; Metal, realty, IT stocks rally

UltraTech Cement’s net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 1,428 crore. Its stock price rose 0.36 percent higher after the announcement.

UltraTech Cement reported a sharp 114 percent jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2021 at Rs 1,700 crore as compared to Rs 794.2 crore in the year-ago period.