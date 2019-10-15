Closing Bell: Sensex gains 292 points, Nifty hold 11,400; Vedanta, Eicher Motors up 4%

Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in banking, auto and metal stocks on US-China trade deal optimism. As per media reports, China has confirmed signing 'Phase One' of the trade deal with the US. Meanwhile, a fall in crude oil prices also boosted the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 292 points higher at 38,506, while the broader Nifty50 index added 87 points to end the day at 11,428. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices were up 0.23 percent and 0.13 percent, respectively.

Eicher Motors, Vedanta, Zee, ONGC and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors and JSW Steel led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except the Nifty IT, ended in green for the day. The auto index rose the most, up 2.2 percent, followed by the Nifty Metal index, which rose 1.6 percent. The Nifty Bank and the Nifty Pvt Bank gained around 1.3 percent each, while the Nifty FMCG added 1 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT slipped 0.45 percent during the day.

Oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp were up 1 percent each as crude oil prices fell.

Extending Monday's fall, Indiabulls Housing Finance (IHFL) fell more than 5 percent on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded the company's rating to B2 from Ba2 with a negative outlook.

Shares of Cox & Kings Financial Services hit the lower circuit after the company’s whole-time director resigned with immediate effect citing "poor health".

Globally, reports of a 'Phase 1' trade deal between the United States and China last week had earlier cheered markets but the dearth of details around the agreement has since curbed this enthusiasm with oil prices extending declines, Chinese stocks weaker and the safe-haven yen holding gains versus dollar.