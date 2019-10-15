#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 15
Global stocks make cautious gains ahead of key Brexit summit
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 292 points, Nifty hold 11,400; Vedanta, Eicher Motors up 4%

Updated : October 15, 2019 04:05 PM IST

The auto index rose the most, up 2.2 percent, followed by the Nifty Metal index, which rose 1.6 percent.
Shares of Cox & Kings Financial Services hit the lower circuit after the company’s whole-time director resigned with immediate effect citing "poor health".
Eicher Motors, Vedanta, Zee, ONGC, and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
