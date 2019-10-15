Market
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 292 points, Nifty hold 11,400; Vedanta, Eicher Motors up 4%
Updated : October 15, 2019 04:05 PM IST
The auto index rose the most, up 2.2 percent, followed by the Nifty Metal index, which rose 1.6 percent.
Shares of Cox & Kings Financial Services hit the lower circuit after the company’s whole-time director resigned with immediate effect citing "poor health".
Eicher Motors, Vedanta, Zee, ONGC, and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
