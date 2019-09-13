Market
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 281 points, up 1% for the week; Nifty above 11,050; OMCs rise
Updated : September 13, 2019 04:11 PM IST
Indian shares ended higher on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers, led by oil & gas, banking, and auto stocks.
The Sensex ended 281 points higher at 37,385, while the broader Nifty50 index added 93 points to end the day at 11,076.
BPCL, IOC, Titan, GAIL and Vedanta were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Indiabulls Housing, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Bank led the losses.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more