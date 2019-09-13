Closing Bell: Sensex gains 281 points, up 1% for the week; Nifty above 11,050; OMCs rise

Indian shares ended higher on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers, led by oil & gas, banking and auto stocks. The Sensex ended 281 points higher at 37,385, while the broader Nifty50 index added 93 points to end the day at 11,076. Both indices rose around one percent each for the week.

Broader Asian markets inched higher on improving Sino-U.S. trade relations and a rate cut from the European Central Bank eased fears of a global economic slowdown, boosting investor confidence. MSCIâ€™s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.3 percent though mainland China and South Korea were closed for public holidays.

Back home, investors hoped for a rate cut in October policy meet after the August CPI data came below the RBI's target level of 4 percent. Indiaâ€™s retail inflation for August inched up to 3.21 percent from 3.15 percent in July, data showed.

In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap gained 0.5 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap index advanced 0.7 percent.

BPCL, IOC, Titan, GAIL and Vedanta were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Indiabulls Housing, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except the Nifty Pharma, were higher for the day. The Nifty Energy index rose the most, up over 2 percent followed by the Nifty Realty, up 1.5 percent. The Nifty Metal also increased 1.4 percent, while the Nifty Auto added 1 percent. The Nifty Bank and the Nifty Private Bank were also up over 1 percent each. Meanwhile, the Nifty Pharma declined 0.85 percent for the day.