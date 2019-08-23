Market
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 228 points, Nifty holds 11,800; Zee, UPL up 6% each
Updated : August 23, 2019 04:00 PM IST
The Sensex ended 228 points higher at 36,701, while the broader Nifty50 index added 88 points to end the day at 10,829.
Zee, Vedanta, YES Bank, UPL, and BPCL, were top gainers on the Nifty50,.
The Nifty Media index rose the most, up 4 percent, followed by the Nifty Metal, up 3.4 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more