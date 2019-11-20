#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 182 points, Nifty at 11,999 led by gains in RIL; pharma stocks rise

Updated : November 20, 2019 03:46 PM IST

In intraday deals, the index rose 347 points to hit a fresh high of 40,816 as against the high of 40,749, hit on November 8.
Reliance Industries extended yesterday's gain to rise 2.5 percent after its telecom arm Reliance Jio said that it will increase tariffs in the next few weeks.
Among losers, the Nifty Realty index fell the most, down 1.5 percent, while the Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.7 percent.
