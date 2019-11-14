Closing Bell: Sensex gains 170 points, Nifty above 11,850 led by banks, IT stocks; ICICI Bank top gainer

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday led by financials and IT stocks. Gains in index heavyweights like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC and TCS mainly lifted the indices.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell after soft economic data in China and Japan showed the trade war between Beijing and Washington was hitting growth in some of the world’s biggest economies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock index fell further, dropping 0.8 percent.

The Sensex ended 170 points higher at 40,286, while the broader Nifty50 index added 32 points to settle at 11,872. The Nifty Midcap rose 0.33 percent, while and the Nifty Smallcap index was flat.

Major buying was seen in fin services, IT, auto and banking sectors. The Nifty Fin Services index rose the most, up 1 percent, followed by the Nifty IT, up 0.96 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank advanced 0.7 percent and the Nifty Auto jumped 0.5 percent. However, among losers, the Nifty Metal shed 1.9 percent and the Nifty Pharma declined 0.9 percent. The Nifty FMCG also lost 0.5 percent and the Nifty Realty slipped 0.4 percent.

Among stocks, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Maruti were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Zee, Vedanta and Hindalco led the losses.

Telecom stocks were in focus after the Department of Telecom (DoT) said companies will have to pay their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues of roughly Rs 92,000 crore in three months as ordered by the Supreme Court. While Vodafone-Idea tanked 20 percent, Bharti Airtel pared some losses to end nearly 1 percent lower.

Aurobindo Pharma also tumbled over 8 percent after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a 'Form 483' to its Hyderabad facility with 14 observations.