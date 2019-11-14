Market
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 170 points, Nifty above 11,850 led by banks, IT stocks; ICICI Bank top gainer
Updated : November 14, 2019 03:46 PM IST
Gains in index heavyweights like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC and TCS mainly lifted the indices.
Among stocks, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Maruti were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Muthoot Finance rallied nearly 10 percent after it posted decent second-quarter earnings led by robust loan asset growth.
