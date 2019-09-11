Market
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 125 points, Nifty above 11,050; Yes Bank rallies 13%, Tata Motors up 10%
Updated : September 11, 2019 03:54 PM IST
The Sensex ended 125 points higher at 37,271, while the broader Nifty50 index added 33 points to end the day at 11,036.
Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Tata Motors rose over 10 percent after the company said its retail sales in China continued to recover, up 17.4 percent year-on-year in August.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more