Closing Bell: Sensex gains 125 points, Nifty above 11,050; Yes Bank rallies 13%, Tata Motors up 10%

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, led by Yes Bank and Tata Motors, while gains in broader Asia amid easing Sino-US tensions also buoyed trading sentiment.

The Sensex ended 125 points higher at 37,271, while the broader Nifty50 index added 33 points to end the day at 11,036. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap rose 0.9 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap index rose 1.5 percent.

Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while ONGC, Wipro, GAIL, HCL Tech and ZEE led the losses.

Yes Bank shares rose 13 percent on reports that co-founder Rana Kapoor is in talks with fintech major Paytm to sell his stake in the bank.

Tata Motors rose over 10 percent after the company said its retail sales in China continued to recover, up 17.4 percent year-on-year in August.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. The Nifty Realty index gained the most, up 4 percent, while the Nifty Auto index rose 3.6 percent. The Nifty PSU Bank and the Nifty Metal advanced 3 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. However, selling was seen in the Nifty IT and the Nifty FMCG indices, down 1.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.