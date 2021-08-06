Closing Bell: Sensex falls 215 points, Nifty at 16,230; midcaps end day higher

The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty turned red on Friday after four stellar sessions -- in which Sensex gained over 1,900 points -- after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates unchanged.

The Sensex fell 215.12 points to end at 54,277 , whereas the broader index, Nifty50 closed 56.40 points lower at 16,238. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks as small-cap and mid-cap indices ended marginally higher. Market breadth favours advances, with advance-decline ratio currently at 5:4.

Among sectors, pharma, realty, media and financial services indices witnessed selling pressure, whereas Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Banks, Nifty Metal Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty IT ended in the green.

On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, IOC, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Consumer were the top gainers, with each stock rising between 2-3 percent. On the other hand, Cipla, Reliance, Shree Cement, UltraCement, and Tata Steel were the top losers, with each stock slumping between 1-3 percent.

The shares of Cipla witnessed profit booking after it reported the first-quarter results. The stock is down 3 percent at Rs 911.

Hindalco, on the contrary, failed to hold the gains seen after it reported earnings. The stock closed 3 percent off the day's high at Rs 442.10.

IndusInd Bank rose along with Vodafone-Idea and IDFC First Bank after two days of losses. Vodafone-Idea saw a sharp uptick today, the stock is up 56 percent of this week's low after the government announced amendments in the income tax law to do away with retrospect taxation.