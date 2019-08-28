Market
Closing Bell: Sensex falls 189 points, Nifty below 11,050; Yes Bank top loser, down 7%
Updated : August 28, 2019 04:16 PM IST
Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, snapping 2-day gaining streak, as worries about a global recession kept investors away cautious.
The Sensex ended 189 points lower at 37,451, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 59 points to end the day at 11,046.
Yes Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Coal India led the losses.
