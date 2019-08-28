Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex falls 189 points, Nifty below 11,050; Yes Bank top loser, down 7%

Updated : August 28, 2019 04:16 PM IST

Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, snapping 2-day gaining streak, as worries about a global recession kept investors away cautious.
The Sensex ended 189 points lower at 37,451, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 59 points to end the day at 11,046.
Yes Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Coal India led the losses.
Closing Bell: Sensex falls 189 points, Nifty below 11,050; Yes Bank top loser, down 7%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CLSA expects sluggish GDP growth in April-June quarter

CLSA expects sluggish GDP growth in April-June quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV