Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends mildly higher, Nifty holds 11,050; Sun Pharma top gainer

Updated : August 19, 2019 07:22 PM IST

Indian shares ended mildly higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers, with pharma and IT indices leading the gains.
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices advanced 0.26 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
Closing Bell: Sensex ends mildly higher, Nifty holds 11,050; Sun Pharma top gainer
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex ends mildly higher, Nifty holds 11,050; Sun Pharma top gainer

Closing Bell: Sensex ends mildly higher, Nifty holds 11,050; Sun Pharma top gainer

CLSA's top stock ideas in auto sector after Q1 earnings

CLSA's top stock ideas in auto sector after Q1 earnings

FASTags mandatory from Dec 1: Here's how to buy and recharge the RFID tags

FASTags mandatory from Dec 1: Here's how to buy and recharge the RFID tags

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV