Market
Closing Bell: Sensex ends mildly higher, Nifty holds 11,050; Sun Pharma top gainer
Updated : August 19, 2019 07:22 PM IST
Indian shares ended mildly higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers, with pharma and IT indices leading the gains.
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices advanced 0.26 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more