Closing Bell: Sensex ends mildly higher, Nifty holds 11,050; Sun Pharma top gainer

Indian shares ended mildly higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers, with pharma and IT indices leading the gains. However, losses in banking and auto stocks capped the gains.

The Sensex ended 52 points higher at 37,402, while the broader Nifty50 index added 6 points to end the day at 11,054.

Asian stocks tracked the Wall Street rally, on signs that major economies would look to prop up stalling growth with fresh stimulus measures, easing pressure on bonds and dampening demand for perceived safe-havens such as gold. MSCIâ€™s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.1 percent.

In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices advanced 0.26 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel, and Titan were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while YES Bank, Grasim, Indiabulls Housing, GAIL, and Coal India led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. The Nifty Pharma index gained the most, up 0.8 percent, followed by the Nifty Media and Nifty Realty, which rose 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto and the Nifty PSU Bank indices fell 0.35 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.