Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,900; heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL drag

The Sensex ended 72 points lower at 40,284, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 11 points to settle at 11,884.
Among stocks, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, UPL, Hindalco, and BPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Major selling was seen in auto, and FMCG sectors, both down 0.4 percent for the day.
