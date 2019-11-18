Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,900; heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL drag

Indian shares ended marginally lower after a volatile session on Friday dragged by index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, and L&T. However, gains in Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC capped some losses.

The Sensex ended 72 points lower at 40,284, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 11 points to settle at 11,884. The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices with Nifty Midcap rising 0.7 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap index gaining 0.2 percent.

Major selling was seen in auto, and FMCG sectors, both down 0.4 percent for the day.

Meanwhile, among gainers, the Nifty Metal advanced 1.8 percent and the Nifty PSU Bank jumped 1.4 percent. Nifty Pharma was up 1.2 percent and Nifty Media rose 0.8 percent.

Among stocks, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, UPL, Hindalco, and BPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, and Britannia led the losses.

Glenmark Pharma surged over 21 percent after global brokerage CLSA upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'sell' and raised target price to Rs 410 per share from Rs 350 earlier.

Wockhardt rose 9 percent after sources told Moneycontrol that a clutch of domestic strategic suitors and global private equity firms are in the race to buy select business divisions of the company. "Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, private equity fund Carlyle and Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG are among the suitors in the race for these select business portfolios," said a source.

Meanwhile, Asian shares ticked higher after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015, stirring speculation that further stimulus was on the way for the world’s second-largest economy.

The news helped Shanghai blue chips recoup early losses to rise 0.8 percent through the initial reaction was cautious overall. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan moved 0.3 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei firmed 0.3 percent and was just short of its recent 13-month top.