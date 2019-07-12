In association with
Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,550; financials drag

Updated : July 12, 2019 04:09 PM IST

The benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Friday, tracking mixed Asian cues, dragged by mainly banking and financial stocks.
The Sensex ended 87 points lower at 38,736, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 35 points to end at 11,548
Wipro, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Coal India and L&T led the losses on Nifty50.
cnbc two logos
