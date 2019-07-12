Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,550; financials drag

The benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Friday, tracking mixed Asian cues, dragged by mainly banking and financial stocks.

Investors remained cautious ahead of key retail inflation and industrial production data due later today. Also, US trade officials will arrive in India on Friday for a two-day visit for crucial trade negotiations.

Meanwhile, Asian shares shuttled between small losses and gains on Friday as investors awaited China trade, lending, and growth data, and as worries over Sino-US trade tensions deflated optimism rooted in expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month.

The Sensex ended 87 points lower at 38,736, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 35 points to end at 11,548. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap index gained 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Vedanta, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints were top gainers on the Nifty50, while Wipro, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Coal India and L&T led the losses.

Sectoral indices ended mixed for the day. The Nifty Bank, the Nifty Fin Services and the Nifty Private Bank indices each ended over 0.4 percent lower. Meanwhile, the Nifty Metal rose the most, up 0.6 percent and the Nifty Realty added 0.4 percent. The Nifty Media, the Nifty Pharma and the Nifty PSU Bank were up around 0.3 percent each.

Shares of Quess Corp jumped more than 9 percent after ecommerce major Amazon's investment arm Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings invested Rs 51 crore in QDigi, a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based Quess Corp, according to an exchange filing.

IndusInd Bank fell 1.5 percent post-first-quarter results of the merged entity with Bharat Financial Inclusion.