Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally higher, Nifty holds 11,650; Yes Bank falls 5% ahead of Q1 earnings
Updated : July 17, 2019 03:59 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Wednesday led by banking, IT and FMCG stocks.
The Sensex ended 85 points higher at 39,216 while the broader Nifty50 index added 25 points to end at 11,687.
Indiabulls Housing, UPL, Zee, Hindalco, and SBI were top gainers on the Nifty50 index.
