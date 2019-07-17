Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally higher, Nifty holds 11,650; Yes Bank falls 5% ahead of Q1 earnings

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Wednesday led by banking, IT and FMCG stocks. Gains in index heavyweights like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank and HUL also lifted the indices.

Meanwhile, resurgent trade tensions, concern over the outlook for corporate America and the growing risk of a chaotic Brexit in the United Kingdom dampened appetite for global equities. A threat from US President Donald Trump to put tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods also added to the jitters in the global market.

The Sensex ended 85 points higher at 39,216, while the broader Nifty50 index added 25 points to end at 11,687. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap index fell 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Indiabulls Housing, UPL, Zee, Hindalco and SBI were top gainers on the Nifty50, while Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, GAIL, ONGC, and Maruti led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except the Nifty Auto and the Nifty Pharma, ended higher for the day. The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.1 percent followed by the Nifty FMCG which was up 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT advanced 0.6 percent, the Nifty Bank added 0.5 percent and the Nifty Fin Services rose 0.4 percent.

The Nifty Auto fell 1 percent, whereas the Nifty Pharma was down 0.2 percent.

Pharma stocks were under pressure troubled by US FDA warning letters as data integrity issues worry investors. Strides Pharma Science fell 3 percent after the USFDA said it found adulteration and significant violations of regulations at the company’s plant in Puducherry.

Yes Bank shares fell 5 percent on caution ahead of June quarter earnings set to be announced later today.

Shares of MCX India surged 5 percent after the company reported a near 500 percent growth in net profit at Rs 43.70 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 7.33 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services fell 7 percent after reports of the company's plan to offload part stake in its wealth business. According to a report in The Economic Times, the company is in advanced talks with US-based Kora Management to sell 20 percent stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management for a consideration of about Rs 2,000 crore.