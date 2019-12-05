#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty holds 12,000 as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged; banks, autos fall

Updated : December 05, 2019 03:41 PM IST

Indian shares pared early gains to end in red on Thursday after the RBI kept its policy rate unchanged, surprising investors who were expecting at least a 25 basis-point cut.
Shares of rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, automobiles and real estate were mixed during the day.
Nifty PSU Bank fell over 1.8 percent, Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank were down 0.8 percent each. Nifty Auto also declined 0.7 percent for the day.
Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty holds 12,000 as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged; banks, autos fall
