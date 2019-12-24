Market
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 181 points lower, Nifty below 12,250; index heavyweights RIL, HDFC Bank drag
Updated : December 24, 2019 03:39 PM IST
Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday dragged by index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, and TCS.
Major selling was seen in IT, auto and financial indices during the day.
