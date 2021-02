Indian indices ended in the red on Tuesday, snapping six straight sessions of gains dragged by losses in major key sectors including IT, auto, pharma and metals.

The Sensex ended 20 points lower at 51,329 while the Nifty lost 6 points to settle at 15,109.

Both benchmarks hit their respective record highs for the seventh straight session in intraday deals. The Sensex rose as much as 487 points to its new high of 51,835.86 while the Nifty jumped 140 points to its all-time high of 15,255.80.

Broader markets, however, underperformed the benchmarks with the midcap index completely flat and smallcap index down 0.4 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, Asian Paints, SBI Life, HDFC Life, IOC and Wipro were the top gainers while M&M, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto and ITC led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma lost around a percent each while Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG were down around 0.5 percent each. However, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services indices rose around 0.2 percent each for the day.