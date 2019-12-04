Market
Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty above 12,000 led by gains in banks, auto stocks; Tata Motors surges 7%
Updated : December 04, 2019 03:41 PM IST
Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday with the Nifty above 12,000 levels led by gains in banking, metal and auto stocks.
The Sensex ended 175 points higher at 40,850, while the Nifty50 index ended 43 points higher at 12,037.
Yes Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while L&T, Reliance Industries, Coal India, IOC, and Bajaj Finserv led the losses.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more