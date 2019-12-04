#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty above 12,000 led by gains in banks, auto stocks; Tata Motors surges 7%

Updated : December 04, 2019 03:41 PM IST

Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday with the Nifty above 12,000 levels led by gains in banking, metal and auto stocks.
The Sensex ended 175 points higher at 40,850, while the Nifty50 index ended 43 points higher at 12,037.
Yes Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while L&T, Reliance Industries, Coal India, IOC, and Bajaj Finserv led the losses.
cnbc two logos
