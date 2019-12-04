Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty above 12,000 led by gains in banks, auto stocks; Tata Motors surges 7%

Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday with the Nifty above 12,000 levels led by gains in banking, metal and auto stocks. The sentiment was also boosted as investors expected another rate cut for the sixth consecutive time in the RBI monetary policy decision due tomorrow to curb the weakening economy.

However, Asian shares extended losses as hopes for a quick preliminary agreement between the world’s two biggest economies were dashed.

The Sensex ended 175 points higher at 40,850, while the Nifty50 index ended 43 points higher at 12,037. Broader markets were in-line with benchmark indices with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Among stocks, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while L&T, Reliance Industries, Coal India, IOC, and Bajaj Finserv led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty Realty, ended the day in green. Major buying was seen in the metal, IT, auto, and banking sectors. Nifty PSU Bank index surged the most, up 1.9 percent followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Metal, which rose over 1.5 percent each. Nifty Bank also rose 1.1 percent, while Nifty Media added 0.9 percent. Nifty Pharma advanced 0.8 percent and Nifty Auto gained 0.4 percent for the day.

Tata Motors gained 7 percent after Jaguar Land Rover reported double-digit growth in overall sales in the United States.

ICICI Bank advanced 3.8 percent after global brokerages maintained their bullish stance on the stock. In intra-day deals, ICICI Bank added 4.3 percent to hit an all-time high of Rs 531.35 on BSE.