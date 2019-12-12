Market
Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty above 11,950 as banks, auto stocks lead; Tata Motors up 7%
Updated : December 12, 2019 03:42 PM IST
Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, following global markets, led mainly by gains in metal, banking and auto stocks.
Index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI, Kotak Bank, and Tata Motors contributed the most to the indices.
The Sensex ended 169 points higher at 40,582, while the Nifty50 index ended 62 points higher at 11,972.
