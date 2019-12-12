Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty above 11,950 as banks, auto stocks lead; Tata Motors up 7%

Indian shares pared some gains in last leg of trade but ended higher on Thursday, following global markets, led mainly by gains in metal, banking and auto stocks. Index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI, Kotak Bank, and Tata Motors contributed the most to the indices.

Asian stocks also rose to the highest in a month after the Federal Reserve signalled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative.

The Sensex ended 169 points higher at 40,582, while the Nifty50 index ended 62 points higher at 11,972. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with Nifty Midcap adding 0.8 percent and Nifty Smallcap rising 0.5 percent for the day.

Domestic investors also await the inflation data which will be released later in the day. The November CPI is expected to come in at around 5.17 percent versus 4.62 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis.

Among stocks, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Vedanta, Tata Steel, and SBI were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Infosys, TCS, ONGC, HCL Tech, and Bharti Airtel led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except 1, ended the day in green. Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank rose the most, up over 2 percent each, while Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto also advanced 1.3 percent each. Nifty Pharma gained 0.97 percent and Nifty Realty was up 0.86 percent for the day. Only Nifty IT dragged, down over 1 percent for the day.

Yes Bank rose 6 percent on profit booking after falling 24 percent in the last 2 days due to uncertainties over fundraising. The bank in a statement said on Tuesday that its board meeting was inconclusive and still could not firm up who would be its potential investors.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank made a strong debut on bourses after its initial public offering was subscribed to over 165 times last week. Its shares listed at nearly 59 percent premium on its issue price and jumped as much as 70 percent in the intraday trade. The stock however pared some gains to settle 50 percent higher at Rs 55.3 per share on BSE.