Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 15,500; metals, banks decline

Updated : June 01, 2021 15:35:23 IST

The Sensex ended 2 points lower at 51,935 while the Nifty fell 8 points to settle at 15,575.

On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, SBI and HDFC were the top gainers.