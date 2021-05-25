Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 15,200; financials fall, IT, FMCG lead Updated : May 25, 2021 15:42:35 IST The Sensex ended 14 points lower at 50,673 while the Nifty rose 11 points to settle at 15,208. On the Nifty50 index, Asian Paints, Titan, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel and Britannia were the top gainers. Among sectors, Nifty IT rose a percent while Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal were up over half a percent each. Published : May 25, 2021 03:34 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply