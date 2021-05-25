Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 15,200; financials fall, IT, FMCG lead

Indian indices ended flat on Tuesday as a rise in IT and FMCG space were capped by a decline in banking and financial stocks. Losses in heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL and Axis Bank offset gains in Infosys, Asian Paints and TCS.

The Sensex ended 14 points lower at 50,673 while the Nifty rose 11 points to settle at 15,208. Broader markets, however, were flat but in the red for the day.

"Even though, opening burst took Nifty shortly past 15,250, it could not sustain, lending a weak bias through the first half of the day. This was mostly led by banks. However, positive global cues, as well as expectations of sectoral stimulus, held Nifty together, with metals as well as IT leading the charge," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

On the Nifty50 index, Asian Paints, Titan, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel and Britannia were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, Axis Bank, RIL and Coal India led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty IT rose a percent while Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal were up over half a percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services were in the red, down over 0.6 percent each.

Pharma firms Bal Pharma and Bharat Parenteral were locked in 5 percent upper circuit on positive news on COVID-19 drug Favipiravir.

Meanwhile, Container Corporation of India (Concor) rallied over 6.5 percent after brokerages raised the target price on clarity regarding the land licensing fee (LLF) and positive management guidance.