Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 12,250; broader markets outperform

Indian shares ended flat on Monday as gains in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ITC, and Bharti Airtel were capped by losses in banking and IT stocks. Largecap stocks ICICI Bank, TCS, Axis Bank, and Infosys contributed most to the fall.

The BSE Sensex ended 17 points lower at 41,558, while Nifty50 settled 10 points higher at 12,256. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Among stocks, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, UPL, Nestle, and Vedanta were top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, and IOC led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed during the day. While major selling was seen in financials and IT, auto and metal indices rose during the day. Nifty Auto rose the most, up 1.5 percent, while Nifty Metal added 1.2 percent. Nifty Media was also up 0.7 percent and Nifty FMCG advanced 0.3 percent for the day. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank lost the most, down 1.1 percent, whereas Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services slipped 0.1 percent each.

Shares of Prince Pipes and Fittings made a tepid debut on bourses, listing at Rs 160 per share on BSE and NSE, down 10 percent from its issue price of Rs 178. The stock ended over 7 percent lower with respect to its issue price at Rs 165 per share.

Globally, Asian share markets rose to an 18-month high on Monday as Chinese equities gained, while oil touched three-month highs on a combination of US crude inventory drawdowns, trade optimism and unrest in the Middle East.