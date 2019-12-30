#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 12,250; broader markets outperform

Updated : December 30, 2019 03:45 PM IST

Indian shares ended flat on Monday as gains in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ITC, and Bharti Airtel were capped by losses in banking and IT stocks.
The BSE Sensex ended 17 points lower at 41,558, while Nifty50 settled 10 points higher at 12,256.
Among stocks, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, UPL, Nestle, and Vedanta were top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, and IOC led the losses.
