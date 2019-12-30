Market
Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 12,250; broader markets outperform
Updated : December 30, 2019 03:45 PM IST
Indian shares ended flat on Monday as gains in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ITC, and Bharti Airtel were capped by losses in banking and IT stocks.
The BSE Sensex ended 17 points lower at 41,558, while Nifty50 settled 10 points higher at 12,256.
Among stocks, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, UPL, Nestle, and Vedanta were top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, and IOC led the losses.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more