Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 12,250 as banks gain, auto stocks decline
Updated : December 20, 2019 03:55 PM IST
Indian shares pared morning gains to end flat on Friday after hitting record highs for the fourth straight session in intra-day deals.
The BSE Sensex ended 8 points higher at 41,681, while Nifty settled 12 points higher at 12,272.
Both benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained over 1.5 percent each for the week.
