Indian shares ended flat in volatile trade on Wednesday, as conglomerate Reliance Industries gained on the back of a bounce in oil prices, although worries over the rapid global spread of the coronavirus capped gains. The BSE Sensex ended 62 points higher at 35,697 while the Nifty50 index settled 7 points higher at 10,458.

Reliance Industries climbed over 3 percent following a 12 percent plunge on Monday, as oil prices climbed for a second day on hopes that US producers would cut output after Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered a price war.

The broader markets, meanwhile, ended the day in the red with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Among stocks, Yes Bank, Zee, Coal India, Bharti Infratel, and Hero MotoCorp were the top Nifty50 gainers, while GAIL, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, and BPCL led the losses.

Yes Bank jumped nearly 37 percent and was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 after reports said that SBI is set to invest as much as Rs 5,000-7,000 crore, a sum that will be matched by a clutch of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and private-equity (PE) funds. The stock plunged 56 percent on Friday as the central bank took over its board and initiated a rescue plan.