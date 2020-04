Indian shares ended flat on Monday as the rally in HDFC Bank following strong quarterly results were limited by losses in other banks and consumer goods stocks amid rising cases of the coronavirus.

The BSE Sensex ended 56 points higher at 31,645, while the Nifty50 index fell 5 points to end at 9,262.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were muted on expectations that a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data would drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and HCL Tech were the top gainers, while Hindalco, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel, and Grasim led the losses.

HDFC Bank rose nearly 4 percent after it reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it shortlisted three candidates for the post of chief executive officer.

Meanwhile, IT firm Infosys rose 3.4 percent ahead of its quarterly results.