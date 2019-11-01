#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,900; Zee gains 18%, YES Bank falls 6%

Updated : November 01, 2019 03:46 PM IST

Indian indices ended on a flat note on Friday as gains in media and metal sectors were capped by losses in IT and auto indices.
The Sensex ended the day with 36 points higher at 40,165, while the broader Nifty50 index added 22 points to end the day at 11,899.
For the week, the indices rose over 2.5 percent each.
Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,900; Zee gains 18%, YES Bank falls 6%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 1

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 1

Brokerages not pleased by $1.2 billion investment offer to Yes Bank. Here's why

Brokerages not pleased by $1.2 billion investment offer to Yes Bank. Here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV