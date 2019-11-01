Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,900; Zee gains 18%, YES Bank falls 6%

Indian indices ended on a flat note on Friday as gains in media and metal sectors were capped by losses in IT and auto indices. However, broader Asian shares reversed early losses with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inching up 0.16 percent after a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing activity boosted investor sentiment.

The Sensex ended the day with 36 points higher at 40,165, while the broader Nifty50 index added 13 points to end the day at 11,891. For the week, the indices rose over 2.5 percent each.

The Nifty Midcap advanced 0.3 percent, while and the Nifty Smallcap index rose 0.7 percent.

Zee, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while YES Bank, TCS, IOC, M&M, and Eicher Motors led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty Auto and Nifty IT, were trading in green. Nifty Media rose the most, surging 7.6 percent during the day, followed by Nifty Metal, up 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank indcies rose over 1 percent each, Nifty Pharma was up 0.9 percent and Nifty Bank added 1 percent. However, Nifty Auto fell 0.7 percent and Nifty IT declined 0.5 percent for the day.

Media shares were in focus with Dish TV surging 29 percent, Zee rallying 18 percent, Saregama India adding 12 percent, and Zee Media rising 5 percent for the day.

Shares of Vodafone Idea rallied nearly 9 percent after the management denied reports of exiting its India business.

Yes Bank declined 6 percent after Morgan Stanley maintained its underweight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 55 per share. It believes the risk-reward is unattractive. The stock rose around 25 percent yesterday after it announced that a global entity has made a binding offer to invest $1.2 billion in the bank.