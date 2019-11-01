Market
Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,900; Zee gains 18%, YES Bank falls 6%
Updated : November 01, 2019 03:46 PM IST
Indian indices ended on a flat note on Friday as gains in media and metal sectors were capped by losses in IT and auto indices.
The Sensex ended the day with 36 points higher at 40,165, while the broader Nifty50 index added 22 points to end the day at 11,899.
For the week, the indices rose over 2.5 percent each.
