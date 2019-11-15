#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,900 as auto, IT stocks drag; Airtel, Infratel surge 9%

Updated : November 15, 2019 04:05 PM IST

Among stocks, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Zee and Grasim were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
In the PSU Bank index, Central Bank of India, SBI, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank and PNB rose between 2.5-9 percent.
PSU banks also rallied after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the Essar Steel case.
