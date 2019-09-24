Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600; IT stocks gain, banks drag

Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, swinging between gains and losses, as investors consolidated gains following a surprise corporate tax cut last week. Gains in IT and FMCG stocks were capped by losses in banking and financial stocks.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a reduction in the effective corporate tax rate to around 25 percent from 30 percent and scrapped the minimum alternative tax for domestic companies, which led to a two-day rally in equity markets.

The Sensex ended 7 points higher at 39,097, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 12 points to end the day at 11,588. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap fell 0.7 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap index was flat.

Infosys, Zee, Tech Mahindra, RIL and Tata Motors were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while JSW Steel, SBI, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank and IOC led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. The banking and financial indices fell the most with the Nifty PSU Bank down 2.7 percent and the Nifty Fin Services, and the Nifty Bank down over 1.2 percent each. Meanwhile, the Nifty Metal lost 1.7 percent and the Nifty Realty slipped 1.3 percent.

Among gainers, the Nifty IT rose nearly 2 percent, whereas the Nifty FMCG was up 0.6 percent and the Nifty Pharma added 0.4 percent.

Selling was seen in banking stocks after the sector soared over 14 percent post the announcement. SBI, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda and Kotak Bank fell between 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent.

Meanwhile, IT stocks gained after falling in yesterday's trade. Infosys and Tech Mahindra were up over 3 percent each.

Globally, MSCI’s broadest regional Asia share index inched up 0.1 percent, led by 0.6 percent gains in mainland Chinese shares after the vice head of China’s state planner said Beijing will step up efforts to stabilise growth.