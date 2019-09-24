Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600; IT stocks gain, banks drag
Updated : September 24, 2019 03:50 PM IST
The Sensex ended 7 points higher at 39,097, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 12 points to end the day at 11,588.
Infosys, Zee, Tech Mahindra, RIL and Tata Motors were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
The Nifty IT rose nearly 2 percent, whereas the Nifty FMCG was up 0.6 percent and the Nifty Pharma added 0.4 percent.
