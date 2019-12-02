Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty around 12,050; Yes Bank, Eicher Motors top losers
Updated : December 02, 2019 03:37 PM IST
Indian shares ended flat on Monday after a volatile session as gains in index heavyweights like RIL, Bharti Airtel was capped by losses in financials, IT, and auto stocks.
The Sensex ended 8 points higher at 40,802, while the Nifty50 index ended 8 points lower at 12,048.
Broader markets underperformed benchmark indices with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.
