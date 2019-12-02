#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty around 12,050; Yes Bank, Eicher Motors top losers

Updated : December 02, 2019 03:37 PM IST

Indian shares ended flat on Monday after a volatile session as gains in index heavyweights like RIL, Bharti Airtel was capped by losses in financials, IT, and auto stocks.
The Sensex ended 8 points higher at 40,802, while the Nifty50 index ended 8 points lower at 12,048.
Broader markets underperformed benchmark indices with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.
Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty around 12,050; Yes Bank, Eicher Motors top losers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV