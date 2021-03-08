Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty above 14,950; energy stocks gain Updated : March 08, 2021 03:53 PM IST The Sensex ended 36 points higher at 50,441 while the Nifty rose 18 points to settle at 14,956. Broader markets, however, ended positive for the day with the midcap index up 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.5 percent. On the Nifty50 index, UPL, GAIL, L&T, ONGC and SBI Life were the top gainers. Published : March 08, 2021 03:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply