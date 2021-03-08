  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty above 14,950; energy stocks gain

Updated : March 08, 2021 03:53 PM IST

The Sensex ended 36 points higher at 50,441 while the Nifty rose 18 points to settle at 14,956.
Broader markets, however, ended positive for the day with the midcap index up 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.5 percent.
On the Nifty50 index, UPL, GAIL, L&T, ONGC and SBI Life were the top gainers.
Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty above 14,950; energy stocks gain
Published : March 08, 2021 03:35 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 1.09 times on day 1, retail portion at 5.97 times

Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 1.09 times on day 1, retail portion at 5.97 times

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1

India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement