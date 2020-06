Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty above 10,250; ITC top gainer, up 5.5%

Updated : June 25, 2020 03:57 PM IST

The Sensex ended 27 points lower at 34,842 while the Nifty ended 16 points lower to settle at 10,289

Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices also rose 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.