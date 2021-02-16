Closing Bell: Sensex, ends flat but in the red, Nifty below 15,350; IT, banks drag, metals shine

Indian indices ended flat but in the red on Tuesday as losses in banking and IT stocks overpowered gains in the metal and pharma space. The Sensex ended 50 points lower at 52,104 while the Nifty fell 1 point to settle at 15,313.

However, in intra-day deals, the benchmarks hit record high levels for the third straight session. The Sensex breached 52,500 level for the first time ever, touching its all-time high of 52,516, up as much as 362 points. Meanwhile, the Nifty surged 114 points to hit its fresh high of 15,431.

"Market, though volatile, kept its momentum during the morning hours, however, failing to hold on to it due to a weak opening of European markets. The downfall was aggravated by private banks, IT and FMCG stocks while mid and small caps continued their outperformance. Increased interest was seen in PSU Banks as the government shortlisted four banks for privatisation. The Indian market has been absorbing the global trend these days and we expect that to continue due to the lack of any major domestic event," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Broader markets, however, ended positively for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

On the Nifty50 index, Powergrid, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco and NTPC were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Nestle, and Tata Motors led the losses.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT lost the most, down 1.4 percent while Nifty FMCG fell 0.7 percent. Nifty Bank also shed 0.5 percent, while Nifty Auto and Nifty Fin Services were also in the red. However, the Nifty Metal index jumped 2.6 percent capping the losses and Nifty Pharma rose 0.4 percent.

ONGC share price jumped over 5 percent after CLSA upgraded the stock to an 'outperform' rating and raised its target price to Rs 105 apiece from Rs 90, indicating an 8 percent upside.

AstraZeneca Pharma India rallied 3.5 percent after the company’s COVID-19 vaccines received approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use.