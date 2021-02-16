  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex, ends flat but in the red, Nifty below 15,350; IT, banks drag, metals shine

Updated : February 16, 2021 03:39 PM IST

The Sensex ended 50 points lower at 52,104 while the Nifty fell 1 point to settle at 15,313.
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Nestle, and Tata Motors led the losses.
Among sectors, the Nifty IT lost the most, down 1.4 percent while Nifty FMCG fell 0.7 percent.
