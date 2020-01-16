#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat after hitting 42,000; Nifty holds 12,350; Eicher Motors top gainer

Updated : January 16, 2020 03:41 PM IST

Indian shares ended marginally higher on Thursday after US and China signed an initial trade deal aimed at diffusing their 18-month tariff war.
The Sensex settled 60 points higher at 41,932, while Nifty ended 12 points higher at 12,355.
During the day, Sensex hit 42,000 for the first time with index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, HUL, and Nestle contributing the most to the gains.
US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

