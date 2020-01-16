Market
Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat after hitting 42,000; Nifty holds 12,350; Eicher Motors top gainer
Updated : January 16, 2020 03:41 PM IST
Indian shares ended marginally higher on Thursday after US and China signed an initial trade deal aimed at diffusing their 18-month tariff war.
The Sensex settled 60 points higher at 41,932, while Nifty ended 12 points higher at 12,355.
During the day, Sensex hit 42,000 for the first time with index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, HUL, and Nestle contributing the most to the gains.
