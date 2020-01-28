Market
Closing Bell: Sensex ends below 41,000, Nifty fails to hold 12,100; Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel top losers
Updated : January 28, 2020 03:41 PM IST
The Sensex ended 188 points lower at 40,967, while the Nifty50 index settled 63 points lower at 12,056.
Index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ITC contributed the most to the losses.
BPCL, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and JSW Steel led the losses.
