Indian indices ended higher on Thursday led by gains mainly in heavyweight RIL and banking, financial stocks. The sentiment was also lifted by a rally in global peers on news that a Brexit trade deal was imminent boosted global sentiment ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The Sensex ended 529 points higher to settle at its closing high of 46,973 while the Nifty rose 148 points to end at 13,749.

Broader markets were mixed for the day with the midcap index up 0.2 percent and the smallcap index up 0.9 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, RIL and IOC were the top gainers while Infosys, Wipro, Nestle, HCL Tech and UPL led the losses.

Among sectors, The Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services rose the most, up over 1.7 percent each while Nifty Pharma added 1.2 percent. The auto and FMCG indices also gained 0.4 percent each and Nifty Metal rose 0.3 percent. However, Nifty IT lost 0.6 percent for the day.

Shares of Vedanta rose 8 percent after 19.1 crore shares (5.1 percent equity) worth Rs 3,042 crore changed hands via block deals on the BSE and NSE. As per reports, promotors of the firm were looking to acquire around a 5 percent stake in the firm.