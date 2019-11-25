Closing Bell: Sensex at record closing high; Nifty just 30 points away from all-time high; banks, metals rise

Indian shares ended higher on Monday with Sensex at record closing high and Nifty just 30 points away from its all-time high, led by metals, banks and real estate stocks. Meanwhile, gains in broader Asia on hopes of progress in the US-China trade talks also boosted sentiment.

The Sensex ended 530 points high at its record closing high 40,889, as against its previous closing high of 40,653.74, hit on November 7, while, the Nifty50 index settled 159 points higher at 12,074.

In intraday deals, the BSE Sensex surged as much as 572 points to hit a new high of 40,931.71 as against its previous high of 40,816.38, hit on November 20. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 index jumped 170 points to rise to 12,084.50, just 18 points away from its record high of 12,103.

Among broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices added 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Grasim were the top gainers on Nifty, while Zee, Yes Bank, ONGC, BPCL, and GAIL led the losses.

All sectoral indices except Nifty Media were positive for the day. Nifty Metal rose the most, up 3 percent, while, Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Realty also rose over 1.5 percent each. All banking and Financial indices were also up around 1.5 percent with Nifty Bank rising 1.5 percent for the day. Meanwhile, Nifty Media fell 1.6 percent for the day.

Metal stocks surged on positive signals from Washington on China. JSPL, Tata Steel, Hind Copper, Hindalco, and JSW Steel were up between 3.5-7 percent for the day.