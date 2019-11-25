Market
Closing Bell: Sensex at record closing high; Nifty just 30 points away from all-time high; banks, metals rise
Updated : November 25, 2019 03:43 PM IST
Indian ended higher on Monday with Sensex at record closing high and Nifty just 30 points away from its all-time high.
The Sensex ended 530 points high at its record closing high 40,889, as against its previous closing high of 40,653.74, hit on November 7, while, the Nifty50 index settled 159 points higher at 12,074.
Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Grasim were the top gainers on Nifty, while Zee, Yes Bank, ONGC, BPCL, and GAIL led the losses.
