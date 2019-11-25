#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex at record closing high; Nifty just 30 points away from all-time high; banks, metals rise

Updated : November 25, 2019 03:43 PM IST

Indian ended higher on Monday with Sensex at record closing high and Nifty just 30 points away from its all-time high.
The Sensex ended 530 points high at its record closing high 40,889, as against its previous closing high of 40,653.74, hit on November 7, while, the Nifty50 index settled 159 points higher at 12,074.
Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Grasim were the top gainers on Nifty, while Zee, Yes Bank, ONGC, BPCL, and GAIL led the losses.
Closing Bell: Sensex at record closing high; Nifty just 30 points away from all-time high; banks, metals rise
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV