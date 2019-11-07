Market
Closing Bell: Sensex ends at record closing high, Nifty above 12,000; realty stocks rise post FM booster
Updated : November 07, 2019 03:54 PM IST
The Sensex ended the day 184 points higher to end at record closing high of 40,654 as compared to its previous closing high of 40,469.78 hit on November 6.
Meanwhile, the broader Nifty50 index added 46 points to end the day at 12,012.
The move pushed the Nifty realty index as much as 3.1 higher to a near four-month peak in intraday deals.
