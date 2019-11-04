Market
Closing Bell: Sensex ends at record closing high, Nifty 148 points away; IT, metal stocks lead gains
Updated : November 04, 2019 04:29 PM IST
Indian shares ended higher on Monday, extending gains for the seventh straight session, amid reports of further tax reforms.
The Sensex ended the day with 137 points higher at its new closing high of 40,302, versus its previous closing high of 40,267, hit on June 3.
While the broader Nifty50 index added 55 points to end the day at 11,945.
