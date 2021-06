Indian indices ended higher on Friday with Sensex at a record closing high boosted mainly by metal, banking and auto stocks. The Sensex ended 226 points to settle at its new closing high of 52,925 while the Nifty rose 70 points to end at 15,860.

Both the indices posted their fifth weekly gain in six weeks, up over a percent each helped by declining COVID-19 cases, easing of restrictions and a recent record surge in daily vaccinations.

Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent each.

Heavyweight Reliance fell over 2 percent and was the biggest drag to both the benchmarks. The stock was down as equity worth Rs 700 crore changed hands in multiple block deals, a day after its 44th AGM.

Apart from RIL, NTPC, HUL, Titan and Asian Paints, fell the most while Tata Steel, Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and Hindalco were the top gainers.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal surged 2.5 percent while Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services rose over a percent each. Nifty Auto also added 0.8 percent for the day and Nifty IT was up half a percent. However, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Energy fell around 0.7 percent each, capping some gains.