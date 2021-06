Indian indices ended at record close on Monday led by gains in energy, IT and banking stocks. Heavyweights RIL, TCS and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the indices.

The sentiment was also lifted as some states eased lockdowns and daily COVID-19 cases in the country hit a two-month low.

The Sensex ended 228 points higher at its new closing high of 52,328 while the Nifty rose 81 points to settle at a record closing of 15,751.

"Domestic equities extended its gains in today’s volatile session ahead of PM Modi’s address to the nation. Hopes of easing restrictions and Centre’s covid-19 vaccination policy pumped optimism into the market. Barring metal and pharma, all major sectoral indices belled the day in positive terrain with energy, utilities and power stocks leading the rally," said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Broader markets outperformed benchmarks for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1-1.6 percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, PowerGrid, NTPC, Shree Cement and Tata Motors gained the most while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, JSW Steel and Cipla led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty Energy jumped the most, up nearly 2 percent followed by Nifty IT, which was up over 1 percent. Meanwhile Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank also added around half a percent each.

However, financials were in the red with the Nifty Fin services index down 0.3 percent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal also ended in the red.

Among other stocks, Bajaj Finance fell 4.5 percent and was the top drag to the Nifty 50. The company said last week it expects the second COVID-19 wave impacting growth in assets under management of Rs 4000-5000 crore in FY22. It also warned of asset quality deterioration in the first six months of FY22.

TVS Motor Company rose 4 percent after a five percent equity stake of the firm changed hands via a block deal. As per exchange data, around 2.44 crore shares, representing 5.13 percent of the total equity worth Rs 1,506 crore, changed hands via a block deal on the NSE.