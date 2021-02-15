Closing Bell: Sensex ends above 52,000 for the first time ever, Nifty at record high led by banks, financials
Updated : February 15, 2021 03:38 PM IST
The Sensex ended 610 points higher to its record close of 52,154 while the Nifty rose 151 points to settle at its closing high of 15,315.
Broader markets were also positive with the midcap index up 1.2 percent, however, the smallcap index only rose 0.4 percent for the day.
On the Nifty50 index, the top 5 gainers belonged to the banking and financial space.