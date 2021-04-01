Closing Bell: Sensex ends above 50,000-mark, Nifty gains 1%; metals, financials lead Updated : April 01, 2021 03:38 PM IST The Sensex ended 520 points higher at 50,030 while the Nifty rose 176 points to settle at 14,867. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1.5-2 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers. Published : April 01, 2021 03:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply